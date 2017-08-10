Taliban recapture key district in east Afghan province

Taliban militants overran the district headquarters of Jani Khil district in the eastern Paktia province on Thursday once again, local official Taj Mohammad Mangal said.



"Taliban rebels after heavy fighting once again captured the center of Jani Khil district this morning," Mangal, a member of the Provincial Council, told Xinhua.



Jani Khil district briefly fell to the Taliban fighters on July 25 but the government forces recaptured it after two days of fighting.



Meantime, police chief of Paktia province Toryali Abdiani confirmed to Xinhua that the security forces retreated from the area in efforts to avoid civilian casualties.



More than two dozen people, according to fighting sources in the area, have been killed for the control of Jani Khil district over the past two days.

