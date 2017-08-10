China World Hotel Beijing prepares for 2017 Beijing Marathon

China World Hotel staff Photo: Courtesy of China World Hotel

On July 21, China World Hotel was given the honor of being the officially appointed hotel for 2017 Beijing Marathon.The hotel has made a series of elaborate preparations to greet the contestants of 2017 Beijing Marathon.The hotel will bring high-quality experiences to guests, including top-notch service. All guests will enjoy comfortable and spacious rooms and healthy and exquisite food and beverages.Meanwhile, China World Hotel will bring the customers, guests and employees together to actively prepare for the marathon, spread healthy sports concepts and to create a fashionable, healthy life style.Christopher Chia, the general manager of China World Hotel, expressed his feelings of honor to be the officially appointed hotel for Beijing Marathon once again and expressed his appreciation for the trust of Organizing Committee of Beijing Marathon and China World Trade Center in China World Hotel.In his address, Chia also introduced briefly the series of activities that will take place during the marathon for the guests and invited them and people of all circles to participate and explore the joy of the marathon event.To satisfy the needs of the contestants and runners participating in the Beijing Marathon who will be staying in China World Hotel, the hotel invited professional dietitians and chef teams to work together to prepare a series of healthy foods and energy-boosting beverages.The coffee garden will be used as a marathon nutrition center and will offer a nutritious eight-week menu exclusively for the 2017 Beijing Marathon runners.The hotel has prepared food such as lamb chops and beef rich in protein along with various carbohydrate beverages that help shape the body, increase speed, help muscle recovery and improve physical conditions.Besides the sports beverages, the center also provides fruit juices such as orange and pineapple juice, which increases stamina and provides energy for the runners.Inspired by the sports spirit, the chefs specially made nutrient-rich sports desserts, including cereal energy bars, oatmeal cakes, banana cakes and yogurt brownies. These nutritious and sweet treats will keep runners strong and full of energy."All the staff members are honored to be the only officially appointed hotel of Beijing Marathon once again," said Chia."We will do our best to provide a high-class accommodation experience and hearty food and beverage service to the contestants."