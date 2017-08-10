DoubleTree holds National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day

DoubleTree chef and children during a cookie class Photo: Courtesy of DoubleTree

In celebration of National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day on August 8, DoubleTree by Hilton Beijing invited 15 children from the surrounding community to participate in a cookie class and offered free chocolate chip cookies to anyone who visited the hotel, even if they did not have a reservation. National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day activities celebrate the cookie and offer travelers and the community residents a fun way to share their experiences with loved ones.Since 1986, the DoubleTree by Hilton chocolate chip cookie has represented a warm, friendly welcome for travelers. Every guest who checks into one of the more than 494 DoubleTree by Hilton hotels and resorts in 41 countries across five continents receives this same signature, sweet treat at check-in.