India's opposition Congress party expels 8 lawmakers for cross-voting in Parliament polls

India's main opposition Congress party has expelled eight of its lawmakers in the western state of Gujarat for cross-voting in the recently concluded polls to the Upper House of Parliament (Rajya Sabha).



These eight lawmakers, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Shankersinh Vaghela and his son, had voted for the country's as well as the country's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s two candidates in the Rajya Sabha elections, defying a whip by the Congress party.



"We have expelled them for six years as they defied the party whip and cross-voted. We will take action against them under the anti-defection law also," Gujarat Congress chief Bharatsinh Solanki told the media.



While Ahmed Patel, political adviser to Sonia Gandhi, won the Rajya Sabha polls on Congress ticket from Gujarat, BJP chief Amit Shah and Indian Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani won the elections from the ruling party side.

