US Air Force launches combined test exercises at Utah base

The US Air Force has started two air combat training exercises at Hill Air Force Base located in northern Utah state, local Deseret News newspaper reported Wednesday, adding that there will be a lot of air traffic in the coming two weeks.



The exercises, which include an air-to-ground drill called Combat Hammer and an air-to-air drill known as Combat Archer, started on Monday and will continue to Aug. 18, according to a base press release.



The US Air Force formally calls the exercises the Weapons System Evaluation Program (WSEP), saying the goal is to "test and validate the performance of crew, pilots and their technology while deploying precision-guild munitions."



Combat Hammer, focusing on evaluating air-to-ground munition, will be conducted by the 86th Fighter Weapons Squadron (FWS), a hill tenant unit. Combat Archer, which tests air-to-air weapons, will be conducted by the 83rd FWS from Tyndall Air Force Base in the state of Florida.



The press release stressed that this WSEP would be critical to the F-35 program as it is the first operational evaluation for F-35A, which is moving toward full warfighting capacity.



"This initial Combat Hammer WSEP evaluation is an important milestone in the F-35 path to Full Operation Capability," the press release cited Lt. Col. Timothy Smith, 86th FWS commander, as saying.



"Our Combat Hammer team looks forward to working closely with our Team Hill partners, the 388th FW, Lockheed Martin, and the Utah Training Range to enable success for this first-time event for the F-35. We also look forward to many more F-35 WSEPs in the future and will continue to build on the foundation set during this exercise," he said.



Col. Jason Rueschhoff, 388th Operations Group commander, was quoted as saying that through the WSEP execution, global combatant commanders would have increased confidence in F-35A's employment capabilities.



Besides the F-35A, aircraft participating in the program include F-15Es from Seymour Johnson Air Force Base of North Carolina, B-1s from Ellsworth Air Force Base of South Dakota and B-52s from Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana.

