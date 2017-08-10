Canadian Chamber of Commerce hosts seminar on developing brands in China

In this workshop, Specifique will guide you in using innovative thinking to manage changes to your team, external environment, corporation and clients in order to deliver on your brand promise in the China marketplace.



Specifique has worked with industry leading clients on developing their brands, organizational vision and leadership development.



Break through adult learning barriers by abandoning mono-directional, one-to-many communication by grouping into study circles and immersing yourself in the topic. Allow Specifique's "Dialog Mats" to play the role of the facilitator to become an internal consultant and better influencer and communicator in your organization.



Connect with a diverse set of leaders from Canadian Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai, WeWork and beyond at this unique workshop and networking opportunity.



The event will be held at WeWork. WeWork is the platform for creators. They provide the space, community and services you need to create your life's work. To learn more send an e-mail to shanghai@wework.com.



Speaker of the seminar is Martin Voon, Managing Partner at Specifique. Voon has more than 10 years of consulting and training experience in China and Asia Pacific. He has developed, designed and delivered various leadership development programs using best of breed of leadership theories and models.



Voon has spent six years as managing partner in a Singapore-based consultancy and training company in Shanghai, and two years as managing consultant for a Singapore-based consultancy and training company in Beijing. He has also served two years as deputy general manager for a Taiwan-based consultancy company in Shanghai.



He has designed objectives-based team building workshops for several multinational corporations' core management teams. His work in this area includes identifying areas critical to effective team functioning and to tailor-make the necessary skill sets to achieve optimum team performance. His success lies in developing teams through the four stages of team development as the result of his understanding of client needs.



The Canadian Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai is the pre-eminent organization supporting Canadian business and community interests. CanCham Shanghai informs and promotes Canadian interests in eastern China and fosters connections within the Canadian business community with their Chinese counterparts.



Delivering on your Brand Promise in China



Date: August 31



Time: 9:45 am to 12:15 pm



9:45 to 10:15 am-registration and networking



10:15 am to 12:15 pm-Dialog Mat Workshop



Venue: WeWork



Address: 13/F, 118 Yunnan Road



Tickets: 150 yuan ($22.48) for member, 250 yuan for non-member



Contact 6075-8797 for more details

Source: CanCham Shanghai











Poster for the event



Photos: CFP and courtesy of CanCham Shanghai