Maple Leaf Ball to celebrate 150th anniversary

The Canadian Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai presents the 10th Annual Maple Leaf Ball: Confederation Heritage, a classy evening of toasts, dancing and a gourmet heritage menu. The ball will take place at the Peace Hall of the historic Fairmont Peace Hotel on September 16.The year marks the 150th anniversary of the Confederation of Canada, also known as Canada 150. What better way to honor Canada's sesquicentennial than exploring 150 years of cultural heritage through the senses.This year's Maple Leaf Ball will transport guests into the late 19th and early 20th centuries by evoking the glamorous cocktail parties and banquets of that era. History will be resurrected as a feast for the senses, and guests will cherish regional culture and flavors in celebration of Canada 150.Celebrate the anniversary with style, while raising your glass to the rich cultural history from coast to coast.Dress code: During La belle Époque (or Age of Opulence), elaborate couture gowns crafted from luxe materials were not uncommon for high society women. For that set, special occasions were meant to be celebrated, and these evening pieces eliminated the restricting corsetry of the past, added ornate embellishments, and encouraged women to dance.CanCham 10th Annual Maple Leaf BallTime: 6 pm to midnightDate: September 16Venue: Fairmont Peace HotelAddress: 20 Nanjing Road EastTickets: Early bird tickets: 1,100 yuan ($164.88) for member, 1,400 yuan for non-memberRegular tickets: 1,200 yuan for member, 1,500 yuan for non-memberSource: CanCham Shanghai

Poster for the ball



Photo: Courtesy of CanCham Shanghai