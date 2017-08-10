Wanda Hotel Development shares soar on restructuring

Shares of Wanda Hotel Development, the Hong Kong-listed arm of Dalian Wanda Group, soared by more than 20 percent on Thursday in response to a company announcement on Wednesday night that it will acquire tourism and hotel assets from companies controlled by Wanda Chairman Wang Jianlin in a restructuring.

The shares closed at a two-year high of HK$1.39 (17 cents) on Thursday. Trading was suspended on Wednesday pending an announcement.

Wanda Hotel Development said that it will buy Wanda Culture Travel Innovation Group, which engages in theme park design, construction and operation management, for 6.3 billion yuan ($945.6 million), according to a filing the company sent to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Wednesday night.

It will also purchase Wanda Hotel Management Co from Dalian Wanda Commercial for 750 million yuan, the filing noted.

The Hong Kong-listed company's interests in Wanda Properties Investment, Wanda International Real Estate Investment Co, Wanda Americas Real Estate Investment Co and Wanda Australia Real Estate Co will be sold to Dalian Wanda Commercial, according to a statement the company sent to the Global Times on Thursday.

The value of this latter transaction has yet to be determined.

These deals will allow Wanda Hotel Development to better "focus on theme park and hotel operation and management," which reflects the asset-light strategy Wang has advocated for years, the group explained in a statement on its official WeChat account on Thursday.

The same philosophy also prompted Wanda's sale of 13 cultural and tourism projects to Sunac and 77 hotel assets to Guangzhou-based property developer R&F in mid-July, said the statement.

"Wanda has sold its hotel assets but the company chose to retain its hotel management company, which has been the largest luxury hotel manager in China. Also, Wanda will still own and operate its tourism projects after the spinoff," the statement said, noting that the deal signals Wanda's departure from the property sector and its embrace of an asset-light structure.

In the statement, Wanda detailed its current asset-light businesses, ranging from commercial management, hotel management, movies and tourism to children's entertainment, sports and healthcare.

"All the subsidiaries except the commercial management company target China's fast-expanding cultural and tourism market, and they will soon become competitive players in the industry, heralding Wanda's promising future," the statement noted.

Only companies with sufficient market influence and capacity are able to adopt an asset-light strategy, according to the statement.