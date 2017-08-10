New services, deals

American Airlines



American Airlines will launch its first-ever Los Angeles-to-Beijing service in November after securing the slot with Beijing Capital International Airport, according to the report of industry website FlightGlobal on Tuesday, citing the carrier's filing with the US Department of Transportation on Tuesday



"American [Airlines] explored all options to obtain commercially viable slots at the Beijing airport and we're pleased those efforts were successful," a spokesman of the company said, noting that all slots were awarded by Chinese regulators, said the report.



The carrier said on August 4 in a notice to customers that its check-in counter at the Beijing airport will be relocated from Terminal 3 to Terminal 2, indicating the start of deeper cooperation between the carrier and China Southern Airlines.



Air Lease Corporation



Boeing and Air Lease Corporation (ALC) have finalized an order for 12 737 MAXs first unveiled at the 2017 Paris Air Show.



The agreement also includes two new orders for the 787-9 Dreamliner.



The deal includes five 737 MAX 7s and seven 737 MAX 8s, bringing ALC's total MAX orders to 130. The leasing company has now ordered a total of 49 Dreamliners.



The 737 MAX is the fastest-selling airplane in Boeing history.



The MAX family incorporates the latest technology including CFM International LEAP-1B engines, Advanced Technology winglets and other improvements to deliver the highest efficiency, reliability and passenger comfort in the single-aisle market.



Cathay Pacific



Cathay Pacific, Alibaba Group Holding and Alibaba's financial affiliate Ant Financial Services Group recently announced a strategic cooperation.



Under the framework, Alibaba's travel service platform Fliggy will give Cathay Pacific's passengers an enhanced level of customization when planning their journeys.



Alibaba and Cathay Pacific plan to seek other collaboration opportunities to encourage global travel among Chinese consumers.



Alibaba Cloud, the cloud computing arm of Alibaba Group, will support Cathay Pacific in its best-in-class cloud computing services with the help of its data centers and global network resources in 14 regions.





