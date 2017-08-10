S. Korea urges DPRK to stop threatening rhetoric

South Korea on Thursday urged the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) to stop letting out a threatening rhetoric that runs against the consensus of the international community.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Cho June-hyuck told a press briefing that the DPRK's recent threatening rhetoric, which went too much, ran against the general opinion of the international society, urging Pyongyang to immediately stop it.
Cho said the DPRK should make a right choice and come to the way to denuclearization, urging the DPRK to rapidly respond to the South Korea- proposed initiative for improved inter-Korean relations and for building constant peace on the Korean Peninsula
.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in
declared the so-called "Korean Peninsula Peace Initiative" in early July in Berlin, Germany in a bid to enhance ties with the DPRK through economic cooperation and the exchange of sports, culture and personnel.
As follow-up measures, Seoul proposed to Pyongyang for holding talks about military affairs to stop all hostile acts near the military demarcation line (MDL) dividing the two sides, while offering a separate Red Cross dialogue on humanitarian issues.
Pyongyang has been mum about the dialogue overtures, while issuing a warning against the United States to fire missiles near the waters off the US island of Guam in the Pacific.
The spokesman said South Korea would make all diplomatic efforts to make the DPRK come to the dialogue table to ease tensions and denuclearize the peninsula.