Iran's Rouhani appoints 3 female vice presidents

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani has picked three women as vice presidents of the country, local media reported on Thursday.



Following his swear-in ceremony on Tuesday, Rouhani has appointed Masoumeh Ebtekar as vice president for women and family affairs, Laya Joneidi as vice president for legal affairs, and Shahindokht Molaverdi as presidential aide for civil rights affairs.



Masoumeh Ebtekar has served in Rouhani's last term as vice president for environment.



Rouhani has also handed the names of his cabinet to the parliament for approval.



Parliamentary committees have one week to debate each of the nominees, with the right to summon them for possible disambiguation.

