Russian citizen detained in Turkey over attempted drone attack at US aircraft

Turkish police on Thursday detained a Russian citizen for allegedly planning a drone attack at US aircraft at a Turkish air base.



Renad Bakiev, suspected to be linked to the terror group Islamic State (IS), had reportedly plotted a drone attack targeting the US aircraft at Incirlik air base in southern Adana province, Daily Sabah reported.



Bakiev also reportedly planned to carry out attacks on Alevi associations and civilians, the report quoted a police statement as saying.



The US Air Force uses Incirlik air base as a staging post for launching airstrikes against IS targets in Syria and Iraq.

