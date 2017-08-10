DPRK slams Japan for "hyping up threats" from Pyongyang

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) on Thursday slammed Japan for "hyping up threats" from the DPRK over its nuclear and missile program.



"Japan is still terming the DPRK's steps for beefing up its strategic nuclear force as a 'threat,' not away from its persistent and anachronistic way of thinking, while billing the DPRK's steps as a pretext for meeting undesirable partisan interests," the official daily Rodong Sinmun said.



The Japanese Defense Ministry said Tuesday that the security threats of the DPRK's nuclear and missile program had "entered a new stage."



"The present Japanese authorities are hyping up the 'threat' from the DPRK in a bid to deflect the mindset of the public opposing the revision of the constitution, but such a move would rather backfire," said the official daily of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea.

