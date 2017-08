Illustration: Lu Ting/GT

"Shanghai is not ready to completely adopt unmanned shopping."Cashier-less convenience stores are a new trend in Shanghai's retailing industry. Some Lawson convenience stores recently adopted self-service machines to shorten consumers' wait times. However, once customers finish payment, they still must hand their receipt to staff to manually verify if any item was unpaid. It seems that unmanned shopping technologies are only as advanced as each customer's honesty.