Shanghai lowers threshold for maids

The demand for high-level household service workers, such as Filipino maids, is growing in China, especially in wealthy metropolises like Shanghai. Though the Chinese labor authority has not yet announced whether China will open its door to Filipino workers, Shanghai has lowered its employment threshold for foreign domestic workers.



Notably, police in Pudong New Area issued the city's first legal residence permit to a Filipino domestic worker in March of 2017. Previously, China did not allow foreigners in low-end industries such as housekeeping to legally live and work in China.



In terms of their management, experts said local authorities could copy relevant policies in Singapore. "There are 140,000 foreign domestic workers in Singapore; nearly one out of eight Singaporean families hire a household helper," said a Shanghainese woman surnamed Ye, who has been living in Singapore for years.



"During their stay in Singapore, they (foreign maids) have to receive a health check every six months, and the fees are covered by their employers. If they are found to be pregnant or are infected with sexual diseases, they will be deported," Ye said.





