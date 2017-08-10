Anti-fraud center saves 125,700 potential victims

Shanghai's official anti-fraud center was set up in July of 2016. Over the past 12 months the center has frozen almost 932 bank accounts containing 97 million yuan ($14.57 million), while successfully protecting nearly 125,700 individuals from fraud, according to thepaper.cn. Notably, an estimated 14,323 fraudulent phone numbers and 950 websites were shut down.



The number of telecom fraud cases between 2016 and 2017 dropped by 37.8 percent compared with 2015 and 2016. Also, the number of fraud cases solved between 2016 and 2017 was 5,570, 73.6 percent higher than 2015 and 2016.





