British police officer who filmed nude sunbathers from helicopter jailed

A former police officer who filmed naked sunbathers and a couple having sex from a helicopter in northern England was sentenced to 12 months in prison on Tuesday.



Adrian Pogmore, 50, used a South Yorkshire police helicopter camera to shoot footage of a mother and her daughters sunbathing naked in their garden, naturists at a campsite and a couple he knew who were having sex on their patio.



"You quite literally considered yourself above the law," Judge Peter Kelson told Pogmore according to the BBC.



"So strong were your sexual urges that you were willing to take, and did take, substantial risks of being detected by your colleagues in the helicopter at the time," Kelson said as he sentenced him at Sheffield Crown Court.



Pogmore had pleaded guilty to four counts of misconduct in a public office at an earlier hearing. He had already been fired from the police for discreditable conduct after an internal investigation.





