Church takes over pub next door

An Anglican church in eastern England has become the first in the country to take over the running of a pub, hoping to bring people together and raise money for charity.



The aptly named "Mitre" in Norwich was first licensed in 1867 but closed earlier this decade, and for a while became a Chinese restaurant.



From Monday, it will be re-opened as a bistro under the management of St Thomas church next door.



"We have always had an eye on it," said Terry Huggins, managing director of the church's trading arm. "The idea was that we would try to buy it and turn it into a public home so that people in the neighborhood and beyond could use it," he told AFP.



"It will be a bistro. It will serve beer, wine, coffee and we will have meals at breakfast time, lunchtime and in the early evening."



Eventually, he hopes the pub will hold community events such as musical evenings.



The church paid around £500,000 ($650,000) for the building and spent another £100,000 on renovations.





