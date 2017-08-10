US gym defends ‘no cops’ rule after death threats

A gym owner in Atlanta, Georgia who banned police officers and military members defended his policy on Wednesday after receiving scores of death threats prompted by the rule posted on his business's door.



Jim Chambers said the rule had been in place since early 2016 when he opened the East Atlanta Barbell Club, which advertises itself as "a radically aligned, left-friendly gym and community."



Chambers said he has many members who are gay, lesbian and transgender, or belong to racial minority groups, some of whom said they had been harassed by police officers.



"We know statistically that those people are at risk around police in America," he said. "I had members who joined because of the policy. They saw it on the door and thought, 'Oh, that's cool,' and joined."



He referred to a string of high-profile cases of police killing unarmed people in recent years. There have also been police officers targeted in retaliation, including two New York City officers ambushed and fatally shot as they sat in their car in December 2014.



The policy had drawn little attention, Chambers said, besides from one officer who tried to join and became "rude" upon being told the reason he could not.



But Chambers pasted a strongly worded version of the policy to the door a couple of weeks ago. That prompted a man to contact a local news channel to say he was offended as a military veteran.



Chambers said he had since received a threatening e-mail or call every minute or so.





