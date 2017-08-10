Diners that dashed on checks during quake return to settle up

Restaurant owners in a Northwest China shopping mall are getting some relief after the majority of diners that dashed during Tuesday night's earthquake returned to settle their bills.



The 7.0-magnitude earthquake that rocked Southwest China was felt in Xi'an, Shaanxi Province, about 700 kilometers from the epicenter in Jiuzhaigou county, Sichuan Province.



The panic resulted in diners fleeing around 40 restaurants in Saige Shopping Mall, leaving 60,000 yuan in bills unpaid, cnwest.com reported.



However, nearly 80 percent of customers who ran for safety returned to pay as of Wednesday, CCTV reported.



This especially comes as good news to a hot pot restaurant that saw 33 tables of customers and 7,000 yuan in invoices flee the building.



Restaurant manager Cao Jiandong told cnwest.com he understood his customers' reaction to the earthquake, but hopes the rest of the outstanding bills get settled up.





