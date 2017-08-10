IS commander killed in clashes with Taliban in northern Afghanistan

A key commander of the Islamic State (IS) group named Ansar has been killed in clash with the Taliban militants in Qushtipa district of the northern Jawzjan province on Thursday, Afghan police said.



"The clash erupted in Qushtipa over territory today morning and lasted for two hours, as a result, IS notorious commander Ansar and two Taliban fighters were killed," deputy to provincial police chief Hafizullah Khawshi told Xinhua.



Neither Taliban nor IS has made comment.



Both Taliban and IS outfit occasionally fight over territory in the conflict-hit Afghanistan.



Hundreds of people also came to streets in Jawzan provincial capital Shiberghan on Thursday to condemn killing scores of civilians by armed militants in the neighboring Saripul province last week.

