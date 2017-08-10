Happy birthday:



Don't make any rush decisions this weekend. The more information you get, the easier it will be for you to make the right choices. Take your time and let things go at their own pace. Your lucky numbers: 1, 5, 8, 11, 14.

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



You will be well rewarded financially speaking if you put in a few extra hours on work-related matters this weekend. This may also open up some doors for you career-wise. The stars will shine down on you when it comes to matters of the heart. ✭✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



A last-minute change will end up having a huge impact on your plans. You will not be disappointed if you just go with the flow. Take care not to reveal too much personal information this weekend. ✭✭✭✭

Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



Play your cards close to your chest when it comes to your career plans. If your plans leak to the wrong person this may spell disaster for you. Time spent alone will prove highly productive. ✭✭✭

Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Changes to long-standing policy at work may have you feeling upset. But in time you will discover that the new policies actually benefit you more. Organizing a get-together will be time-consuming but it will be worth the effort. ✭✭✭✭

Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Listen closely to the opinions of those around you so you can better establish common goals that allow everyone to play a part. Everyone is looking to you to lead the way, so now is the time for you to put your leadership skills to the test. ✭✭✭

Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



A lot of your time this weekend will be spent on the phones or writing e-mails. A piece of information of special interest to you will pique your curiosity. ✭✭✭



Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Your partner may be upset with a recent change in attitude. Try to explain your feelings and be open to considering their side of the situation. An unexpected visitor may disrupt an otherwise quiet weekend. Red will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Your creative talents will come in handy this weekend. You will impress others with your quick thinking and persistence. Do not let anyone else take credit for your hard work and effort. ✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



There will be no magic solution to dealing with the current challenges you are facing. At the end of the day only persistence and patience will end up seeing you through. A family issue will require your personal attention. ✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



Your significant other has been feeling a bit ignored recently. Dedicate your time and energy this weekend to strengthening your relationship and showing them how much you care. ✭✭✭✭

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Your luck when it comes to money is on the decline. Be cautious while traveling away from home, especially when it comes to your personal belongings. ✭✭

Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



Look at things from a different perspective and you will gain a deeper understanding of a particular situation. Romance is in the air. This weekend will be a great time to take a relationship to a new level. ✭✭✭✭