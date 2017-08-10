Crossword

puzzle



ACROSS

  1 Mongolian "great desert" 

  5 Thing seeking a bull's-eye

  9 State in India

 14 Tournament for all comers

 15 Musical work for Mr. Holland

 16 Furry shoulder scarf

 17 Why the drone couldn't pay the club entry fee?

 20 Requiring secret knowledge

 21 Period of history

 22 Church section that may contain stained glass

 23 "Zip-a-Dee Doo-___"

 24 Ryder Cup entrant

 26 Minor altercation

 28 Ticket tear-off

 30 Indoor sporting venues

 34 Prefix with "respect" or "prove"

 37 Neighbor of Armenia

 39 Give off, as perspiration

 40 Drone's "according to circumstances"?

 44 Suffer a nasty cut

 45 Turkish bills

 46 Syrup ingredient

 47 It flows under cities

 49 All tied up

 51 What heat escapes through

 53 Barely achieve (with "out")

 54 Fitness center

 57 Word before discounted prices

 60 Feeling of belligerence

 62 Aid for messy eaters

 64 What it is if moot to a drone?

 67 Like Harvard's walls

 68 Hauls off to court

 69 Tennis match divisions

 70 They're held for questioning

 71 Gentlemen, in letter headings

 72 Type of weight

DOWN

  1 Fail to keep

  2 "Don Giovanni" is one

  3 Common tree with edible nuts

  4 South American empire of yore

  5 Not foreign

  6 Powerful jungle creature

  7 Country bumpkin

  8 Former Russian rulers

  9 Request

 10 Plan of attack

 11 Simple meal

 12 Hurdles for Hannibal

 13 Apportion (with "out")

 18 Unpleasant burden

 19 Well-known wine valley

 25 Related to hearing

 27 Kind of code

 29 Jazz legend known as "Count"

 31 Beaks

 32 On a liner

 33 Triumphant first for a baby

 34 Applies lightly or artistically

 35 Bit of land surrounded by water

 36 Relative of 11-Down

 38 Courage or chutzpah

 41 Stocky

 42 Business part of a knife

 43 Quality of the humble

 48 Renowned author Bagnold

 50 Lowest tide

 52 Braid or plait, e.g.

 54 One challenged by slopes

 55 Equine or old Ford model

 56 Champing at the bit

 57 News item in passing?

 58 Campbell of "Scream"

 59 Luau mementos

 61 Small ornamental case

63 Operate a blog

 65 Bar requirements

 66 That lady

solution



 



