puzzle





ACROSS



1 Mongolian "great desert"



5 Thing seeking a bull's-eye



9 State in India



14 Tournament for all comers



15 Musical work for Mr. Holland



16 Furry shoulder scarf



17 Why the drone couldn't pay the club entry fee?



20 Requiring secret knowledge



21 Period of history



22 Church section that may contain stained glass



23 "Zip-a-Dee Doo-___"



24 Ryder Cup entrant



26 Minor altercation



28 Ticket tear-off



30 Indoor sporting venues



34 Prefix with "respect" or "prove"



37 Neighbor of Armenia



39 Give off, as perspiration



40 Drone's "according to circumstances"?



44 Suffer a nasty cut



45 Turkish bills



46 Syrup ingredient



47 It flows under cities



49 All tied up



51 What heat escapes through



53 Barely achieve (with "out")



54 Fitness center



57 Word before discounted prices



60 Feeling of belligerence



62 Aid for messy eaters



64 What it is if moot to a drone?



67 Like Harvard's walls



68 Hauls off to court



69 Tennis match divisions



70 They're held for questioning



71 Gentlemen, in letter headings



72 Type of weight

DOWN



1 Fail to keep



2 "Don Giovanni" is one



3 Common tree with edible nuts



4 South American empire of yore



5 Not foreign



6 Powerful jungle creature



7 Country bumpkin



8 Former Russian rulers



9 Request



10 Plan of attack



11 Simple meal



12 Hurdles for Hannibal



13 Apportion (with "out")



18 Unpleasant burden



19 Well-known wine valley



25 Related to hearing



27 Kind of code



29 Jazz legend known as "Count"



31 Beaks



32 On a liner



33 Triumphant first for a baby



34 Applies lightly or artistically



35 Bit of land surrounded by water



36 Relative of 11-Down



38 Courage or chutzpah



41 Stocky



42 Business part of a knife



43 Quality of the humble



48 Renowned author Bagnold



50 Lowest tide



52 Braid or plait, e.g.



54 One challenged by slopes



55 Equine or old Ford model



56 Champing at the bit



57 News item in passing?



58 Campbell of "Scream"



59 Luau mementos



61 Small ornamental case



63 Operate a blog



65 Bar requirements



66 That lady





solution





