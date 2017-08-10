puzzle
ACROSS
1 Mongolian "great desert"
5 Thing seeking a bull's-eye
9 State in India
14 Tournament for all comers
15 Musical work for Mr. Holland
16 Furry shoulder scarf
17 Why the drone couldn't pay the club entry fee?
20 Requiring secret knowledge
21 Period of history
22 Church section that may contain stained glass
23 "Zip-a-Dee Doo-___"
24 Ryder Cup entrant
26 Minor altercation
28 Ticket tear-off
30 Indoor sporting venues
34 Prefix with "respect" or "prove"
37 Neighbor of Armenia
39 Give off, as perspiration
40 Drone's "according to circumstances"?
44 Suffer a nasty cut
45 Turkish bills
46 Syrup ingredient
47 It flows under cities
49 All tied up
51 What heat escapes through
53 Barely achieve (with "out")
54 Fitness center
57 Word before discounted prices
60 Feeling of belligerence
62 Aid for messy eaters
64 What it is if moot to a drone?
67 Like Harvard's walls
68 Hauls off to court
69 Tennis match divisions
70 They're held for questioning
71 Gentlemen, in letter headings
72 Type of weight
DOWN
1 Fail to keep
2 "Don Giovanni" is one
3 Common tree with edible nuts
4 South American empire of yore
5 Not foreign
6 Powerful jungle creature
7 Country bumpkin
8 Former Russian rulers
9 Request
10 Plan of attack
11 Simple meal
12 Hurdles for Hannibal
13 Apportion (with "out")
18 Unpleasant burden
19 Well-known wine valley
25 Related to hearing
27 Kind of code
29 Jazz legend known as "Count"
31 Beaks
32 On a liner
33 Triumphant first for a baby
34 Applies lightly or artistically
35 Bit of land surrounded by water
36 Relative of 11-Down
38 Courage or chutzpah
41 Stocky
42 Business part of a knife
43 Quality of the humble
48 Renowned author Bagnold
50 Lowest tide
52 Braid or plait, e.g.
54 One challenged by slopes
55 Equine or old Ford model
56 Champing at the bit
57 News item in passing?
58 Campbell of "Scream"
59 Luau mementos
61 Small ornamental case
63 Operate a blog
65 Bar requirements
66 That lady
solution