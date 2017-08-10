Learning Chinese

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT





Movie lines

The Legend of 1900



海上钢琴师



(hǎishànɡ ɡānɡqínshī)

1. Land is a ship too big for me. It's a woman too beautiful. It's a voyage too long.



陆地对我来说, 是一艘过大的船, 一个太美的女人, 一段过长的旅程。



(lùdì duìwǒ láishuō, shì yīsōu ɡuòdà de chuán, yīɡè tàiměi de nǚrén, yīduàn ɡuòchánɡ de lǚchénɡ.)

2. In all that sprawling city, there was everything except an end.



在那不断蔓延的城市里, 一切应有尽有, 但就是没有尽头。



(zài nà bùduàn mànyán de chénɡshì lǐ, yīqiè yīnɡ yǒu jìn yǒu, dàn jiùshì méiyǒu jìntóu.)

3. Take a piano. The keys begin, the keys end. You know there are 88 of them and no one can tell you differently.



就钢琴来说, 琴键有始有终。你很清楚一共就88个琴键, 而这点不会有人提出任何异议。



(jiù ɡānɡqín láishuō, qínjiàn yǒu shǐ yǒu zhōnɡ. nǐ hěn qīnɡchǔ yīɡònɡ jiù bāshíbā ɡè qínjiàn, ér zhèdiǎn bùhuì yǒurén tíchū rènhé yìyì.)