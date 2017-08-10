Steel supply sound

A surge in steel prices has not been caused by a change in supply and demand, but rather because some speculators have "overinterpreted" China's policy of tackling its capacity glut, an industry body said on Thursday.



At the beginning of this year, there was market speculation following a crackdown on substandard steel products, which had driven up the prices of some products as well as ore iron imports, the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) said in a post published on its WeChat account on Thursday.



However, the relationship between the demand and supply was stable in the first half of 2017, and factories have tackled overcapacity in a reasonable way, according to the CISA.





