NetEase’s Q2 profit rises

The gross profit of NetEase Inc, a NASDAQ-listed Chinese Internet and online game firm, reached 6.7 billion yuan ($994 million) in the second quarter, the company announced Thursday.



It is an increase of 27.6 percent compared with the second quarter of 2016.



The company's net revenue also rose 49.4 percent year-on-year to 13.4 billion yuan in same period.



Net revenue from online games, its core business, increased 46.5 percent year-on-year to 9.4 billion yuan.



Mobile games contributed 72.4 percent of the total, higher than 61.3 percent in the same period in 2016.





