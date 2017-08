About 1,500 BMW cars will be scattered throughout Shenyang, capital of Northeast China's Liaoning Province, starting from next week for a car-sharing service. Consumers can scan the QR code on the cars, pictured above, using the Hongyang car-sharing app. A 999 yuan ($150) deposit is needed. Rental will cost consumers 1.5 yuan per kilometer and will not exceed a daily limit of 200 yuan. Photo: CFP