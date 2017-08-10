Chinese tourists stranded in Russia return home

All the 1,644 Chinese tourists who were stranded in the far east of Russia have safely returned to China, authorities in Jilin Province said Thursday.



A road linking Vladivostok and Slavyanka was damaged by a rainstorm on Aug. 6, leaving Chinese tourists who were planning to return via the road to Hunchun border crossing in Jilin stranded in Russia.



Thanks to the joint efforts of government departments and tourist agencies, the tourists had all returned to China by Aug. 8 via other ports, according to Jilin provincial tourist bureau.



Tourist routes between Hunchun and Vladivostok are temporally closed while the road undergoes repairs.



Hunchun, on the China-Russia border, is around 180 kilometers from Vladivostok.

