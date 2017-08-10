China allocates 180 mln yuan for post-quake relief

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/8/10 22:15:54
The central government has allocated 180 million yuan (27.1 million US dollars) for relief work after two major earthquakes hit northwest and southwest China.

A total of 80 million yuan has been given to Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps to support relocation of disaster-hit people and renovation of their houses, according to the Ministry of Finance.

Another 100 million yuan has been allocated to Sichuan Province for similar purposes.

A 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck Jiuzhaigou, a UNESCO nature reserve and popular tourist destination in Sichuan Province, at 9:19 p.m. Tuesday, leaving 20 people dead and over 400 injured so far.

Thirty-two people were injured and more than 1,000 houses damaged in a 6.6-magnitude earthquake that struck Jinghe County in Bortala Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture in Xinjiang on Wednesday morning.

Posted in: SOCIETY
blog comments powered by Disqus