China allocates 180 mln yuan for post-quake relief

The central government has allocated 180 million yuan (27.1 million US dollars) for relief work after two major earthquakes hit northwest and southwest China.A total of 80 million yuan has been given to Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps to support relocation of disaster-hit people and renovation of their houses, according to the Ministry of Finance Another 100 million yuan has been allocated to Sichuan Province for similar purposes.A 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck Jiuzhaigou, a UNESCO nature reserve and popular tourist destination in Sichuan Province, at 9:19 p.m. Tuesday, leaving 20 people dead and over 400 injured so far.Thirty-two people were injured and more than 1,000 houses damaged in a 6.6-magnitude earthquake that struck Jinghe County in Bortala Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture in Xinjiang on Wednesday morning.