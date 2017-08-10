Disney shares drop as investors weigh risks in streaming

Walt Disney Co's plan to launch its own digital movie and sports services means the world's largest entertainment company must learn how to attract streaming video subscribers and retain them in a competitive market.



In a major strategic shift, Disney announced on Tuesday (US time) that it would launch a sports-themed ESPN streaming service next year followed by a similar offering with Disney and Pixar movies and TV shows in 2019.



Uncertainty about Disney's ability to make up for lost revenue from Netflix Inc and other sources worried investors, and Disney shares fell 4 percent on Wednesday.



Most believe Disney needed to respond to the migration of viewers from pay-TV packages to digital options, a shift that has hurt the company's cash cow, ESPN.



But Disney will encounter new hurdles selling directly to consumers. The company has relatively little experience with selling subscriptions, although it does operate a digital service in Britain called DisneyLife.



It will also have to invest in technology.



As part of the plan announced on Tuesday, Disney said it would spend $1.58 billion to acquire majority ownership of BAMTech, the company that streams professional US baseball. That company will provide the technology for the new streaming services.



Disney will stop providing new movies to Netflix starting in 2019. At the time the deal was announced in 2012, analysts estimated Disney would reap roughly $350 million a year from Netflix.



If Disney charged $5 per month, it would need about 5.8 million subscribers to match the income from Netflix, or 2.9 million subscribers at $10 per month.



"The Disney product is taking a very successful and settled part of the business model (pay TV economics for films) and putting it at risk in the hopes of building an asset with more long-term value," Cowen and Co analysts wrote in a research note.





