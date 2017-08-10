iFLYTEK adds translation machines

Chinese technology company iFLYTEK will launch more translation machines using different languages such as Japanese, Korean, French and Spanish, the company said on Thursday.



The company's portable translation device is already being used in 97 countries and regions, according to a document iFLYTEK sent to the Global Times on Thursday. It will also launch the first offline translation service for the first time.



In the first half, revenue rose 43.8 percent year-on-year to 2.1 billion yuan ($310 million). Net profit fell 58.11 percent, mainly due to increased input into artificial intelligence, the company said in a financial report submitted to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange on Thursday.