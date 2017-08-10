Outbound investment slows in H1

China's outbound investment slowed in the first half of this year and companies going abroad became more rational and further optimized their investment structure, a report released by EY and the China Mergers & Acquisitions Association showed on Thursday.



EY remains positive about China's outbound investment over the long term and predicts that China's outward foreign direct investment flows will surpass those of the US in the next decade.



The report finds that cultural integration is the biggest challenge faced by Chinese companies when they are operating abroad, followed by strategic alignment and local talent acquisition and retention.

