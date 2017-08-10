HNA to run Belgrade airport

HNA Group is preparing its bid for a concession to operate Belgrade's airport, a company executive said, Reuters reported on Wednesday.



HNA is leading a consortium that includes AVIC International Holding Corp and China-Central and Eastern Europe Investment Cooperation Fund to bid for the 25-year concession to operate Nikola Tesla airport, the biggest in the Balkan region.



HNA on Wednesday closed its acquisition of an 82.5 percent stake in Germany's Hahn airport, which it bought for 15.1 million euros from the federal state of Rhineland-Palatinate, the airport's local government owner.

