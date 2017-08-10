Foxconn says Wisconsin investment 'priceless'

Chinese electronics contractor Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, commonly known as Foxconn, said that its investment in the US will be "priceless" in terms of the catalytic role it will play in attracting other investments, according to a statement it sent to the Global Times on Thursday.

The comment was made after a legislative analysis noted on Tuesday that Wisconsin would not break even on Foxconn plant incentives for 25 years, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

The economic impact will be felt by employees and the communities in which they live, Foxconn noted in the statement. And more people including business partners, vendors and logistics providers will benefit from the company's investment.