Figuratively Speaking

Source:Global Times Published: 2017/8/10 22:38:39
10%
The GDP of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region hit 3.82 trillion yuan in H1, accounting for 10% of the national total.
1b yuan
Taxes paid daily by Sinopec, according to its chairman.
82%
The overseas investment of the real estate industry declined by more than 82 percent in H1 this year.
$100m
CEO of Sina said the company will set up a fund with $100 million to invest in Chinese Internet financial companies.
33.42m barrels
In a monthly report on Thursday, the OPEC said the world would need 32.42 million barrels per day.