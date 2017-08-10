Figuratively Speaking

10%



The GDP of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region hit 3.82 trillion yuan in H1, accounting for 10% of the national total.







1b yuan



Taxes paid daily by Sinopec, according to its chairman.



82%



The overseas investment of the real estate industry declined by more than 82 percent in H1 this year.



$100m



CEO of Sina said the company will set up a fund with $100 million to invest in Chinese Internet financial companies.



33.42m barrels



In a monthly report on Thursday, the OPEC said the world would need 32.42 million barrels per day.

