Big amount of contaminated eggs imported to UK: govt

Around 700,000 eggs implicated in a Dutch insecticide scandal have been distributed in Britain, authorities said Thursday.



"It is likely that the number of eggs that have come to the UK is closer to 700,000 than the 21,000 we previously believed had been imported," said the Food Standards Agency, a government department.



"However, as this represents 0.007 percent of the eggs we consume in the UK every year, it remains the case that it is very unlikely that there is any risk to public health."



It said the eggs had not been sold individually but were in processed foods - some of which will have already been eaten, with the rest now being withdrawn from sale.



