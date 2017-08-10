Gong finally wins gold

China's Gong Lijiao made the most of the absence of reigning champion Christina Schwanitz and four-time champion Valerie Adams to win gold in the women's shot put at the IAAF World Championships in London on Wednesday.



After claiming six major silver or bronze medals since the 2008 Olympic Games, the 28-year-old Chinese athlete managed a best of 19.94 meters for her country's first gold medal in London. It was China's first shot title since Huang Zhihong won her second gold in Stuttgart in 1993.

