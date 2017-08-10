1st Fareast 28R worlds

Photo: Courtesy of Fareast 28R World Championship organizing committee

The maiden Fareast 28R World Championship kicked off Thursday in Malmo, Sweden, with two Chinese teams participating in the 22-team competition.Hosted by Shanghai-based company Fareast, the Fareast 28R World Championship is sanctioned by the Swedish Sailing Federation SSF, as well as international sailing governing body World Sailing.It is the first Chinese-­initiated sailing world championship sanctioned by World Sailing. The event is a four-day regatta with the full fleet on the start line at each race. The next edition of the Fareast 28R World Championship will be held in China next year.