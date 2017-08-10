Cuba investigates ‘incidents’ concerning US diplomats in Havana

Cuba said on Wednesday it was investigating allegations by the US that unspecified "incidents" caused physical symptoms in Americans serving at the US Embassy in Havana, after two Washington-based Cuban diplomats were expelled.



"Cuba has never, nor would it ever, allow that the Cuban territory be used for any action against accredited diplomatic agents or their families," the foreign ministry said in a statement late on Wednesday. "It reiterates its willingness to cooperate in the clarification of this situation."



Havana said it had started a "comprehensive, priority and urgent investigation" into the alleged incidents after it had been informed of them by the embassy in February.



Earlier on Wednesday, US State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert told reporters that the exact nature of the incidents was unclear, but Americans serving in Cuba had returned to the US for non life-threatening "medical reasons."



The US first learned of the issues at the embassy in late 2016, she said.



"We don't have any definitive answers about the source or the cause of what we consider to be incidents," Nauert said. "It's caused a variety of physical symptoms in these American citizens who work for the US government. We take those incidents very seriously, and there is an investigation currently under way."



As a result, the US on May 23 asked two Cuban officials in Washington to leave the country and they have done so, Nauert said, an action that Cuba described as "unjustified."



"What this requires is providing medical examinations to these people," Nauert said. "Initially, when they'd started reporting what I will just call symptoms, it took time to figure out what it was, and this is still ongoing. So we're monitoring it."





