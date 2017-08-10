Record broken again

Premier League newcomers Brighton and Hove Albion are poised to break their transfer record for the third time since June after announcing they have agreed a fee for winger Jose Izquierdo from Belgian side Club Brugge. Media reports indicated that Brighton would pay Brugge an initial 13.5 million pounds ($17.54 million) for 25-year-old Colombia international, with add-ons potentially taking the total value up to 16 million pounds.



The club broke their transfer record in June when they signed Australian goalkeeper Mathew Ryan for a reported 5.2 million pounds from Valencia. And on Monday, the club announced the signing of Dutch international Davy Propper from PSV Eindhoven for a fee reported to be between 6 million and 10 million pounds.





