Emirates to sponsor PSG

Dubai's Emirates airline confirmed Thursday it would sponsor the shirts of Qatar-owned Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) until 2019, despite a regional crisis which has seen the UAE cut ties with Doha.



Emirates' announcement comes less than a week after Brazilian soccer phenomenon Neymar joined the French club from Barcelona for a world ­record 222 million euros ($264 million), which was paid for by Qatar.



On June 5, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and Bahrain cut all ties with Qatar over allegations that the Gulf emirate bankrolled Islamist extremists and was too close to Shiite Iran, Saudi Arabia's regional arch-rival.





