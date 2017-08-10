Thief of hearts

Illustrations: Peter C. Espina/GT

What if a swindler asks you to transfer money to his or her bank account? You would probably ignore the message or call the police. But when it comes to a PhD who has fallen in love, it is quite another matter. A young man surnamed Lu who works in Wuhan, Hubei Province, registered on a marriage website to seek a girlfriend. A girl came to him and Lu soon fell in love with her. He paid 7,800 yuan ($1,168) to the website to secure a date with the girl. In the next few days, he transferred tens of thousands of yuan upon the request of the girl. But when Lu traveled hundreds of miles to meet his dream girl, she refused to see him and told him she was a swindler. Even at that point, Lu couldn't believe he was cheated. As knowledgeable and rational as a PhD can be, people had better remain on high alert to the dark side of society, especially when they look for the other half of their life.