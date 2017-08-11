Qatar must meet demands of boycotting states to end crisis: Egypt's FM

A release of the Qatari crisis depends on Qatar's compliance with the demands of the four boycotting Arab states, Egyptian Foreign Minister told US special envoys on Thursday.



Shoukry's remarks came during his meeting with US special envoys on the Qatari crisis Anthony Zinni and Tim Timothy Lenderking in Cairo on Thursday evening, said a statement from the Egyptian Foreign Ministry.



Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt cut off diplomatic ties with Qatar on June 5 and imposed punitive measures, accusing the gas-rich country of "supporting terrorism and interfering in their internal affairs."



The four Arab countries then issued a list of 13 demands to end rift with Doha including closing Al-Jazeera television.



The four announced earlier that they received a negative response from Qatari through Kuwait, which played as a mediator.



Egypt's administration, led by President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, is at odds with Qatar for the latter has allegedly supported and hosted fleeing members of the Muslim Brotherhood group, an organization loyal to ousted Islamist president Mohamed Morsi and currently blacklisted by the Egyptian government.

