Armed police swoop on hotel in Manchester, Britain

A huge police presence has locked down a hotel near Old Trafford in Manchester city center Thursday night, the Sun newspaper reported.



Armed officers and around 15 squad cars are on the scene at the Ibis Budget Hotel in Salford Quays. At least three ambulances were also pictured outside the building on Trafford Road at around 9:30 p.m.



Staff at the hotel have so far refused to comment.



A spokesperson for both Greater Manchester Police and the Ambulance Service could not be immediately reached.



The hotel is just half a mile from Man United's iconic Old Trafford football ground.



Witnesses reported seeing a woman with blood on her, while police on the ground would only say that an incident is "ongoing".



Others said of hearing "blood curdling screams" amid fears that someone had been run over by a car outside the hotel.

