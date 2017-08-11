Somalia says airstrikes kill senior Al-Shabaab leader

A senior leader of Somali militant group, Al-Shabaab had been killed by coordinated airstrikes in the Horn of Africa nation, Somali government said on Thursday.



The ministry of information said the deceased was part of an Al-Shabaab terrorist network responsible for planning and executing several bombings and assassinations in Mogadishu that have killed innocent Somali citizens.



The minister said brave Somali security forces have in the past two weeks successfully disrupted multiple Al-Shabaab tax stations and removed a key Al-Shabaab governor, Ali Mohamed Hussein (Ali Jabal).



"Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, the President of Somalia authorized a coordinated operation with international partners near Shashweyne, outskirts of Benadir region that killed a high-level Al-Shabaab leader," the ministry said in a statement issued in Mogadishu.



The ministry said the president and his administration remain resolute in their commitment to eradicate Al-Shabaab's ability to conduct senseless acts of violence and crimes against the people of Somalia, its East African neighbors, and the international community.



Although the insurgents have largely been expelled from Somali cities, they have continued suicide attacks, killing five people and ambushing Africa Union peacekeeping mission (AMISOM)'s convoy in southern Somalia both on Sunday.

