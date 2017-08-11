Indian court fines gemologist after he fails to turn man millionaire

A special court in India imposed a fine of 5,000 US dollars on a gemologist after a man approached it saying he did not turn into a millionaire as promised on purchase of a "lucky" gemstone, officials said Thursday.



The penalty was imposed by a consumer court that deals with cases regarding consumer disputes and grievances of Mumbai city on the gemologist after his client sued him in the court over his wrong claims.



"The client has purchased a lucky gemstone from a jewellery store on the gemologist's promise that it would turn the man's fortunes around and make him a millionaire," an official said. "The consumer court ordered the shop owner to return INR 320,000 (5,000 U. S. dollars) to the man."



The man, identified as Kawadu Khandale, said in his plea to the court that the gemologist was offering a money back guarantee, which propelled him to make the decision to purchase the stone.



The shop owner had told him it would take three months for money to rain after purchase of the gemstone.



However, after the time elapsed without any desired results, he approached the shop seeking the money back.



After the shop owner refused to entertain Khandale's claim, he approached the consumer court in May 2014.



"It appears that there is unfair trade practice and deficiency in service on the part of the opponent," the south Mumbai district consumer disputes redressal forum said, while ordering the shop owner to return money to the client.

