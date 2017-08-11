Car makers Volkswagen, Tata freeze cooperation talks

Germany's Volkswagen AG and India's Tata have broken off talks concerning a potential cooperation between the two car makers, a spokesperson for the Volkswagen brand Skoda confirmed on Thursday.



In March, Volkswagen announced its intention to develop some car parts and vehicle concepts with the Indian behemoth.



Both firms have now concluded that the anticipated benefits of such a cooperation could not be achieved.



Nonetheless, both firms said they remained open to future discussions.



The news came as Volkswagen struggles to contain the domestic fall-out of the developing diesel and cartel scandals.



Bernd Osterloh, the head of Volkswagen's workers' council and member of Europe's largest union IG Metall, wants to prevent the "dieselgate" and "cartel" scandals from being dragged into election campaigns for Germany's national election in September.



The election campaign has made discussions over the future of the German automotive industry unnecessarily emotional, Osterloh told Braunschweiger Zeitung on Thursday.



IG Metall is currently collecting signatures in German Volkswagen plants for a petition which calls on politicians not to use the industry's crisis for political gain.



An ARD DeutschlandTrend survey on Wednesday revealed that 57 percent of Germans had lost trust in domestic car makers.

