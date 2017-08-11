5,000 people involved in flood fighting in Russia's Far East

Nearly 5,000 people are involved in eliminating flood relief work in Primorye and Khabarovsk in Russia's Far East, the Russian Emergencies Ministry said in a statement Thursday.



The work also involved 879 units of equipment, 148 boats and other floating craft, as well as four aircraft, it said.



Residential houses, basements of multi-apartment buildings, and cellars of other important facilities were flooded in 36 Primorye and Khabarovsk settlements, as a result of heavy rainfall which started on Monday, according to the ministry.



Sections of highways, railways and bridges were damaged and ten settlements were cut off from the rest of the region, while over 3,000 houses in 14 settlements were disconnected from power supply, it added.



The ministry has joined efforts with local authorities, organizing rescue operations and deploying 12 temporary accommodation points with a total capacity of 990 people, which had accommodated 436 people by Thursday, it said.



"All necessary measures to prevent and minimize the consequences of the passage of the rain front are planned and implemented," the ministry said.



Continuous space monitoring and modeling of the development of the worst-case scenario are carried out, results are reported to local governments, and information is provided to the public, it added.



Although the situation is stabilizing, the cyclone will continue in the form of light precipitation according to the latest weather forecast, the ministry said.

