EU broadens sanction list agaisnt DPRK amid US-DPRK war of words

The Council of the European Union (EU) on Thursday broadened a sanction list targeting the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) in response to the Northeast Asian country's ongoing test-launch of ballistic missiles.
The Council of the EU said in a statement that it has added nine persons and four entities, including the state-owned Foreign Trade Bank, to a blacklist in line with a new resolution passed by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Saturday slapping new economic sanctions on the DPRK over its ballistic missile and nuclear programs.
Following the Council's decision, the blacklist now includes 62 persons and 50 entities subject to an asset freeze and travel restrictions in the EU.
The broadened list came amid an escalating row between the DPRK and the United States, as Pyongyong warned of making preemptive strikes against the US military base of Guam in the Pacific after US President Donald Trump
threatened the DPRK with "fire and fury like the world has never seen."
The DPRK military has said that its plan to strike Guam with intermediate missiles will be ready by mid-August and its implementation will depend on a decision by top DPRK leader Kim Jong Un, the Korean Central News Agency said Thursday.
Days before the war of words, the UNSC, in an exceptional session on Saturday, unanimously adopted the Resolution 2371 (2017) to impose new sanctions on the DPRK for ignoring previous resolutions and its recent intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) tests.
The DPRK conducted two ICBM tests on July 3 and July 28, respectively.