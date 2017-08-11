Pyongyang blasts Seoul over 12 DPRK women allegedly abducted to south

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Thursday condemned South Korea for forcing into marriage 12 DPRK women who were allegedly abducted last year when they were working abroad.



A spokesman for the DPRK Emergency Measure Committee for Rescuing Abducted Persons issued a statement saying South Korean authorities are "resorting to sordid operations to evade the repatriation of detained DPRK women citizens."



"By forcing into marriage the 12 DPRK girls whom they took to South Korea after abducting them in a group overseas in April last year, the South Korean authorities are trying to give the impression that they have'settled in South Korea to lead a stable life' at their 'own will.' This is aimed at rejecting the demand of the DPRK for their repatriation," it said.



The DPRK has recently rejected a proposal by South Korea to organize reunions of separated families as a humanitarian gesture.



"Taking ourselves of this opportunity, we would like to clarify that there can never be any humanitarian cooperation including the reunions of families and relatives separated into the north and the south without the unconditional repatriation of those 12 DPRK women," said the DPRK body.



It also said another DPRK woman named Kim Ryon Hui, who was allegedly lured to South Korea years ago, must also be repatriated as well.

